FRANKFURT, July 11 Deutsche Boerse on
Monday lowered the minimum acceptance threshold among its
shareholders for the planned merger with London Stock Exchange
Group to 60 percent of its capital from 75 percent
previously.
Due to the amendment to the offer, the acceptance period
will be extended by two weeks until July 26, 2016, Deutsche
Boerse said in a statement.
London Stock Exchange, whose shareholders overwhelmingly
voted to approve the merger plan, said earlier on Monday the
companies were evaluating such a move.
Deutsche Boerse said on Sunday the 75 percent threshold to
approve the deal might prove difficult to clear because index
funds which hold up to 15 percent of its shares were unable to
accept the offer until the minimum level of acceptances has been
reached.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)