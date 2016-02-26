BERLIN Feb 26 A possible merger between Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange is up to the two companies to decide, a government spokesman said on Friday, declining further comment.

"The exact nature of a potential merger is still not known," government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference.

"These are business decisions of the two companies and the German government will not comment on them," he added. (Reporting by Tina Bellon and Joseph Nasr)