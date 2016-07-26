FRANKFURT, July 26 Deutsche Boerse
has won further backing among its shareholders for the planned
merger with the London Stock Exchange Group, with the
German exchange operator reporting a 59.4 percent approval rate
on Tuesday ahead of the 2200 GMT deadline.
Deutsche Boerse had asked its shareholders to back the $27
billion merger and earlier this month lowered the acceptance
threshold to 60 percent from an earlier 75 percent of its
shares. It also extended the acceptance period to July 26.
It is common for investors to tender their shares only
shortly before the deadline is reached.
After shareholders' approval crossed the 50 percent
threshold, many index funds were able to tender their shares, as
it is common for their internal guidelines to demand they act
only once that level has been reached.
