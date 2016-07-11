July 11 London Stock Exchange Group Plc,
whose shareholders overwhelmingly voted to approve a plan to
merge with Deutsche Boerse, said on Monday the
companies were evaluating the potential lowering of the approval
threshold for the German Exchange's investors.
Deutsche Boerse said on Sunday it was concerned that the 75
percent threshold for its shareholders to approve the deal might
prove difficult to cross because index funds which hold up to 15
percent of its shares are unable to accept the offer until the
minimum level of acceptances has already been reached.
The companies said in separate statements that the parties
involved were looking at the potential for lowering the minimum
acceptance threshold "with a view to enabling index funds to
participate in the offer".
A final decision on whether to lower the minimum threshold
will be made on Monday, they said.
LSE said on Thursday that U.S. and Russian authorities had
approved the merger, giving it the first set of regulatory
clearances needed to create a European exchange giant.
