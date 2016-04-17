BERLIN, April 17 A British vote to leave the
European Union could be a threat to any rival bidder from the
United States for the London Stock Exchange but would
not undermine the planned $30 billion merger between Deutsche
Boerse and LSE, the German exchange's finance chief
said in "Euro am Sonntag".
"The merger makes sense regardless of Brexit. That is why it
is not a risk for us," Deutsche Boerse finance chief Gregor
Pottmeyer said in an interview with the weekly publication.
"It could be a risk for U.S. exchanges, which could present
a counter offer for the LSE," he said, adding that a British
exit from the EU would mean that a U.S. exchange would no longer
have a bridge to the bloc.
Deutsche Boerse and LSE said in February they were in talks
to create the world's biggest exchange by revenue. But the plan
could prompt a counter bid for LSE by other players, such as
U.S. exchanges ICE or CME.
Pottmeyer said Deutsche Boerse wanted to complete the merger
without any compulsory redundancies, but he said it was too
early to say how many jobs might have to go and talks were still
going on with employee representatives.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson. Editing by Jane Merriman)