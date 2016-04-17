(Adds quotes)
BERLIN, April 17 A British vote to leave the
European Union could be a threat to any rival bidder from the
United States for the London Stock Exchange but would
not undermine the planned $30 billion merger between Deutsche
Boerse and LSE, the German exchange's finance chief
said in "Euro am Sonntag".
Deutsche Boerse and LSE said in February they were in talks
to create the world's biggest exchange by revenue. But the plan
could attract interest for LSE by other players, such as U.S.
exchanges ICE or CME.
"The merger makes sense regardless of Brexit. That is why it
is not a risk for us," Deutsche Boerse finance chief Gregor
Pottmeyer said in an interview with the weekly publication.
"It could be a risk for U.S. exchanges, which could present
a counter offer for the LSE," he said, adding that a British
exit from the EU would mean that a U.S. exchange would no longer
have a bridge to the bloc.
Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said any
exit of Britain from the EU would actually strengthen the case
for the merger, adding he expected a formal offer in the coming
weeks.
"For Germany, the biggest industrial economy in Europe, it
would become even more important to bind the biggest financial
centre, namely London, to Frankfurt," Kengenter told the
Tagesspiegel daily in an interview released ahead of publication
on Monday.
Kengenter also suggested higher dividends could come after
the merger: "If London and Frankfurt go together, the new
company will be highly profitable and could then also reward
shareholders."
Pottmeyer said Deutsche Boerse wanted to complete the merger
without any compulsory redundancies, but he said it was too
early to say how many jobs might have to go and talks were still
going on with employee representatives.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Jane Merriman and
Elaine Hardcastle)