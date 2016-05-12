LONDON/FRANKFURT May 12 London Stock Exchange
Group (LSEG) and Deutsche Boerse plan to hold
shareholder votes on their proposed merger after Britain's
referendum on whether to stay in the European Union, three
sources familiar with the matter said.
Both exchange groups will give investors the opportunity to
see the outcome of the June 23 referendum before deciding on the
proposed tie-up, though no final decision has yet been taken
about the exact date of the votes, one of the sources said,
speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter isn't public.
The dates for the votes are likely to be announced in late
May or early June, another of the sources said.
LSEG and Deutsche Boerse declined to comment.
Initially there were some expectations that LSEG would hold
a shareholder meeting to approve the merger with Deutsche Boerse
before the British referendum.
This would have forced U.S. group Intercontinental Exchange
(ICE) to file any counterbid seven days before that
meeting, with Britain's future in the EU still very much in
doubt.
For ICE, LSEG would be a more attractive target with Britain
inside the EU.
But earlier in May, ICE, owner of the New York Stock
Exchange, announced it was shelving plans to make a counterbid
for LSEG, giving the British exchange more time to finalise its
merger documents with Deutsche Boerse.
Deutsche Boerse still needs to file a full set of merger
documents with German regulators, which could take several
weeks.
The two European exchanges have presented their proposed
deal as "Brexit" proof given their combination would straddle
the EU and Britain, should it leave.
But bankers and politicians in Frankfurt are concerned the
tie-up could undermine Germany's financial centre, citing the
planned seat of the merged group in London and a possible UK
exit from the EU.
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard, Anjuli Davies, Arno Schuetze,
Andreas Kroener and Huw Jones, Editing by Mark Potter)