LONDON, Sept 26 The London Stock Exchange has received take-up of 97.07 percent on its rights issue to fund a planned $2.7 billion takeover of U.S. index compiler and asset manager Frank Russell.

The exchange said on Friday that it had received valid acceptances for 72,166,939 new shares at 12.95 pounds each. The new shares will begin trading at 0700 GMT on Friday.

