By John McCrank
NEW YORK, March 2 Jeffrey Sprecher has defined
his career by buying up rivals of Intercontinental Exchange Inc,
the company he founded as an upstart in 2000. Now he is at it
again.
This week, ICE said it was eyeing a bid for LSE-Group,
potentially thwarting an offer for the London Stock Exchange
owner by Germany-based Deutsche Boerse. The move would be one of
a string of blockbuster deals for ICE, including a $8.2 billion
acquisition of the bastion of American capitalism - the New York
Stock Exchange - in 2012. ICE had gone public on the NYSE in
2005.
"He's been a visionary in the exchange world and a
consummate deal maker," said Rich Repetto, an analyst at Sandler
O'Neill.
Sprecher, a Wisconsin-born chemical engineer by training,
founded ICE in 2000 in Atlanta, Georgia, with the goal of
modernizing energy trading through technology.
The former president of Atlanta's Continental Power Exchange
persuaded seven big banks and energy firms including Goldman
Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BP and Royal Dutch
Shell to back him in a challenge to energy giant
Enron's stranglehold on the electricity market.
When Enron collapsed in 2001, ICE was deluged with orders.
That same year, Sprecher led a takeover of London's
International Petroleum Exchange, giving ICE a European foothold
in the futures market where it would grow into a dominant force.
Sprecher, now 61, and his small team of top managers chose
technology over tradition and as they pushed onward, showed
little deference to tradition as they closed down historic
trading pits.
In 2007, ICE bought the New York Board of Trade and
attempted to buy the No. 2 U.S. futures exchanges, CBOT
Holdings, for $9.9 billion - nearly disrupting a bid by the top
futures market, CME Group - which had to counter its offer.
The move attracted a lot of attention, especially with ICE
executives slipping copies of the offer letter under the hotel
doors of Charlie Carey, CBOT's chairman, and Bernie Dan, its
CEO, at an industry conference in Boca Raton.
Whether Sprecher tables a bid for the LSE or not, the
acknowledgement that he is considering it pushed LSE's shares to
a record high on Tuesday, potentially raising the stakes for
Deutsche Boerse, which is talking to the LSE about an all-share
merger.
ICE declined to comment.
POWERHOUSE
A raft of acquisitions in quick succession cemented
Sprecher's deal making acumen and ICE as a global powerhouse in
futures, equities, swaps, clearing houses and financial data.
When ICE bought NYSE, it was not its first attempt. After
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE agreed to merge in early 2011, Sprecher
teamed up with Nasdaq Inc's Bob Greifeld to propose a
counter offer.
While there was never a formal offer, the overture
threatened Deutsche Boerse's plans and forced it to raise its
bid. But both deals were eventually opposed by regulators, which
said a Deutsche Boerse-NYSE marriage would have created a
near-monopoly in European futures, while a Nasdaq-NYSE tie-up
would have created a U.S. listings monolith. But that did not
stop ICE from making a successful solo takeover months later.
Now ICE threatens to crush Deutsche Boerse's LSE romance.
Regulation has generally worked in ICE's favor. Following a
short race car-driving career in the '80s, Sprecher spent nearly
two decades building power plants at a time of deregulation in
the electric industry.
When he started ICE, he could see that transparency and
efficiency were sorely needed in the industry and along with
moving to electronic trading, created standardized products that
could be easily traded. As regulators began to talk about
requiring more derivatives trades to be carried out on exchanges
rather than in private deals, ICE began acquiring clearing
houses.
In December, ICE spent $5.2 billion on data provider
Interactive Data Corp and $650 million for energy broker
Trayport.
ATLANTA POWER COUPLE
Sprecher's wife, Kelly Loeffler, heads corporate
communications and investor relations at ICE. The duo keep a low
profile in New York, but are one of Atlanta's top power couples.
Sprecher, who as of Feb. 24, owned $319 million worth of
ICE stock, according to Thomson Reuters data, is said to look at
any possibly deal.
In January, he and Loeffler were reported to have mulled a
bid for the Atlanta Hawks NBA basket ball team, along with John
Brock, CEO of Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc, and his wife.
Loeffler and Mary Brock already co-own the Atlanta Dream WNBA
team.
Loeffler considered entering the 2014 race for the U.S.
Senate, but decided against it because she too busy finalizing
the NYSE deal.
The couple contributed a total of $1,710,100 to the 2012
election cycle, with most of the donations going to a super PAC
supporting Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney,
according the website OpenSecrets.org. In 2014, the couple
hosted a $25,000-a-head fundraiser with Romney and the chairman
of the Republican National Committee at their Atlanta mansion.
Loeffler declined to comment on whether the couple will support
any candidates in the current presidential race.
