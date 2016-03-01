March 1 Exchange and clearing house operator
Intercontinental Exchange Inc said it was considering
making an offer for London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG)
.
No approach has been made to the board of LSEG, and no
decision has been made yet as to whether to pursue such an
offer, ICE said in a statement.
A spokesman for LSEG, which is making a third attempt at a
merger with Deutsche Boerse AG, declined to comment.
ICE is planning a counter bid for LSEG in an attempt to
scuttle a merger with Deutsche Boerse, Bloomberg reported on
Monday citing sources.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)