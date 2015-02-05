(Adds background)
LONDON Feb 5 The London Stock Exchange Group
said on Thursday it would sell Russell Investments, the
asset management arm of the Frank Russell Co business which it
acquired for $2.7 billion last year.
LSE said in a statement it was launching a sale process,
having already received a number of expressions of interest in
the unit.
Reuters reported last week that LSE was planning to sell the
investment management unit for about $1.4 billion.
LSE bought Frank Russell from insurer Northwestern Mutual,
primarily for its large index business. The exchange beat a
number of interested buyers, including the Canadian Imperial
Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and a handful of private equity
firms, sources told Reuters last week.
The exchange operator decided to run a formal sales process
after having informal conversations with at least three
interested buyers, including CIBC, the sources added.
LSE said in June it was conducting a "comprehensive review"
of the asset management business, which had $275 billion under
management as of Sept. 30.
