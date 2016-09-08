BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG) appointed Waqas Samad as head of fixed income and multi-asset benchmarks, which is part of its information services division.
In the newly created role, Samad will be responsible for the North American expansion of FTSE Russell, LSEG's global index provider, the boerse operator said.
Samad joins LSEG from Barclays Plc, where he ran the index and analytics business. He has also worked at Deutsche Bank AG and at Credit Suisse Group AG. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
* Tiger Global Management Llc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc's Class A Capital Stock to 88,350 shares from 186,100 shares