LONDON Feb 9 The London Stock Exchange Group
(LSEG) on Thursday issued guidelines on how companies should
incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues
into disclosure statements alongside traditional financial
reporting.
Global asset managers are increasingly focused on companies'
social and environmental impact.
Issues including climate risks, labour and human rights, and
transparency and have become core factors in making investment
decisions, the LSEG said in a statement.
"The agenda isn't being driven by politics as much, it's
being led by investors, particularly long-only investors," said
Mark Makepeace, Chief Executive of FTSE Russell.
Of the biggest ten asset managers, seven used ESG in their
investment approach, he said.
The LSEG has sent its guidelines to more than 2,700
companies listed on its UK and Italian exchanges.
The guidelines are in line with the United Nations'
Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative, which the London exchange
joined in May 2014, a forum which encourages companies to
disclose information about their social and environmental
impact.
European regulators have put in place legislation that will
require large companies to disclose ESG issues from this year
onwards.
