LONDON Nov 13 London Stock Exchange Group reported an 18-percent rise in first-half revenue on Thursday and growth across all of its businesses.

Revenue for the six months to September 30 rose to 592.6 million pounds ($934.7 million) from 504.2 million a year earlier.

Income rose 13 percent to 642.5 million pounds and operating profit was up 24 percent at 286.1 million.

The interim dividend was increased by 4.3 percent to 9.7 pence per share adjusted for a recent rights issue.

