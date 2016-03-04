BRIEF-Newnorth Projects Ltd's quarterly loss per share C$0.01
* Newnorth announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
March 4 London Stock Exchange Group, which is in talks to merge with Deutsche Boerse to create a pan-European trading house, reported a 31 percent rise in full-year adjusted pre-tax profit on Friday.
The company, which owns Borsa Italiana and the London Stock Exchange, said discussions with Deutsche Boerse were ongoing.
LSE and Deutsche Boerse said last week they were in merger talks, although New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange has raised the prospect of a bidding war by saying it is considering making a counter-offer. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)
* Newnorth announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Thursday defiantly said he would not resign from office despite a Supreme Court decision authorizing an investigation into allegations he condoned bribery of a potential witness in a major corruption probe.