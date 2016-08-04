Aug 4 London Stock Exchange Group Plc, which has agreed to merge with German peer Deutsche Boerse to create a giant European trading house, reported a rise in first-half adjusted operating profit on Thursday and said it was working on securing regulatory approvals.

The company, which owns Borsa Italiana and the London Stock Exchange, said adjusted operating profit rose 9 percent to 333.3 million pounds ($443.4 million) in the six months ended June 30.

Revenue rose 9 percent to 721.9 million pounds.

Analysts had expected first-half adjusted operating profit of 334 million pounds with revenue of 705.7 million pounds, according to a company provided consensus figure of five analysts. ($1 = 0.7517 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)