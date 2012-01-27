LONDON Jan 27 The London Stock Exchange
comfortably beat analysts' revenue forecasts for the
last quarter of 2011, reporting a 17 percent rise in income to
196.3 million pounds ($308 million) boosted by interest on
short-term loans to Italian banks.
The British exchange beat a revenue forecast of 180.8
million pounds, with treasury income from its Italian clearing
house of 33.5 million pounds, against forecasts of 26.6 million.
The LSE's main capital markets business earned 68.9 million
pounds, compared with a forecast of 69.8 million pounds, while
the group's data services group made 52.8 million, versus 44
million from a consensus of analysts.
Its Italian clearing house CC&G, like other clearing
providers, offers short-term liquidity to its clients and this
unit has benefited in recent months from increased demand from
Italian banks.