By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Nov 16 The London Stock Exchange
may not complete its 600 million euro ($767.5 million) purchase
of European clearing house LCH.Clearnet this year as expected,
its chief executive has warned.
Announcing flat profits of 217.2 million pounds ($344.8
million) in the first half, Xavier Rolet refused to say the
takeover of LCH would complete this year despite the group
having earlier said it expected this to happen.
"We are in conversations with LCH and the authorities and
we'll have to see what they decide. I can't speculate on the
outcome or the timeline," Rolet said on a phone call.
The LSE wants LCH because the clearing house would
reposition the British exchange to move aggressively into
derivatives ahead of regulatory plans to overhaul this market.
Clearing houses, which sit between trading firms, insuring
them against losses in the event of a counterparty default, have
taken on greater importance since the collapse of Lehman
Brothers four years ago.
Regulators want to force more trading through such vehicles
to help guarantee smoothly functioning markets even at times of
stress.
The LCH deal was agreed by shareholders of both sides in
April, leaving it only needing regulatory approval to go
through, something the LSE has said it expected to happen in the
fourth quarter of 2012.
But the terms of the acquisition were called into question
by analysts in September when the European Commission proposed
rules for clearing houses that would, if passed, leave LCH
needing to boost its regulatory capital by more than 300 million
euros.
The aim of this would be to bolster LCH's own position, but
it could also eat into the returns it generates.
ACCEPTABLE RETURNS
"The group is in discussions with LCH.Clearnet regarding ...
the measures LCH.Clearnet is exploring to ensure it can continue
to deliver an acceptable return on its capital," the LSE said in
a statement on Friday.
Analysts believe Rolet could look for more drastic cost-cuts
at LCH and a change to the profit-sharing agreements with
shareholders, in a bid to claw back the money the LSE will need
to put up as capital if the deal goes through.
Rolet said on Friday the LSE would update the market on the
outcome of these talks "in due course".
"Regulatory changes in clearing means the LSE needs to look
at the LCH.Clearnet deal in light of higher clearing house
capital requirements," said Richard Perrott, an analyst at
Berenberg Bank.
Analysts say the extra capital requirements on LCH, which
the clearing house estimated at between 300 million euros and
375 million, may hold the LSE deal up but it will go through.
"The surprise capital call for LCH has by implication raised
the acquisition price for the name, but we still believe the
transaction has strategic merit," said Daniel Garrod, an analyst
at Barclays.
The British exchange agreed to pay 600 million euros for 60
percent of LCH in March, with LCH's existing bank shareholders
keeping the remaining 40 percent.
Rolet said on Friday he still expected to secure the backing
of the two remaining authorities - the British and Portuguese
competition agencies - before the end of the year.
The chief's comments came as the group reported results for
the six months to the end of September. It said in a statement a
19 percent fall in capital markets revenue to 129.7 million
pounds was partly offset by a 25 percent improvement in net
treasury income to 68.1 million pounds from its clearing
business.
Group revenue rose 7 percent to 349.8 million pounds,
boosted by the acquisition of the FTSE index business late last
year.
LSE shares were down 0.3 percent at 927.5 pence by 1123 GMT,
while the FTSE 100 index was down 0.6 percent.