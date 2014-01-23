LONDON Jan 23 The London Stock Exchange said on Thursday income in the third quarter rose 48 percent, with all business divisions seeing revenue growth in the period.

The LSE said income for the three months to December rose to 308.9 million pounds ($512.26 million) from 208.9 million the previous year.

Revenue across all the exchange's business divisions - capital markets, post trade, information services and technology - were higher, with capital markets a particular bright spot.

Capital markets turnover rose 21 percent as the number of new share issues nearly doubled and stock and fixed income trading volumes improved, the company said.

The company added it expects to see further capital raising activity in the fourth quarter of its financial year. UK and Italian cash equity trading and Italian derivative trading was running ahead of the same period last year, which would feed through to its post trade division, it said.

Shares in the FTSE 100 company, which have risen more than 40 percent since June, closed at 1,854 pence on Wednesday.