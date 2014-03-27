LONDON, March 27 The London Stock Exchange said on Thursday that money raised on its markets soared by 91 percent in the 11 months to the end of February and that there was a good pipeline ahead.

In a pre-close statement, the LSE said total equity capital raised so far in its financial year was 28.3 billion pounds ($46.9 billion), compared with 14.8 billion pounds in the same period last year, with the number of new issues rising to 162 from 107. ($1 = 0.6037 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Huw Jones)