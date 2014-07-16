BRIEF-Axis Bank sees FY18 credit cost at between 175 bps and 225 bps
* Exec says doesn't intend to continue with "watch list" construct beyond FY18
LONDON, July 16 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Wednesday that total income in the first quarter rose 16 percent to 323.9 million pounds ($554.9 million), as revenue grew across almost all of its business divisions.
The exchange group said revenue in the three months to June 30 increased by 20 percent, or 12 percent stripping out the effect of currency fluctuations.
Its Capital Markets division, which makes money from fees paid by companies listing on its markets and trading of stocks and bonds, saw revenue rise by 16 percent as the number of new issues more than doubled. ($1 = 0.5837 British Pounds) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by William Hardy)
* Exec says doesn't intend to continue with "watch list" construct beyond FY18
FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Bank is considering whether it needs to move thousands of staff from London to Frankfurt following Britain's decision to leave the European Union, one of its top executives said.