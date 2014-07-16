LONDON, July 16 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Wednesday that total income in the first quarter rose 16 percent to 323.9 million pounds ($554.9 million), as revenue grew across almost all of its business divisions.

The exchange group said revenue in the three months to June 30 increased by 20 percent, or 12 percent stripping out the effect of currency fluctuations.

Its Capital Markets division, which makes money from fees paid by companies listing on its markets and trading of stocks and bonds, saw revenue rise by 16 percent as the number of new issues more than doubled. ($1 = 0.5837 British Pounds) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by William Hardy)