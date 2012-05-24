MILAN May 24 The two Italian banks that this
week sold a combined 11.5 percent stake in the London Stock
Exchange did so to cut debt, the LSE CEO said adding
ties with Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit would
continue to be close.
Speaking at a financial conference in Milan on Thursday,
Chief Executive Xavier Rolet also said the large size of the
public debt accumulated in Europe in recent decades was crowding
out equities, and hurting small and medium-sized companies
especially at the start-up level.
"(Intesa and UniCredit) have made very clear that this
(disposal) was linked to their plan to deleverage. They will
continue to have a very close relationship with us, they are two
very important customers and partners," Rolet said answering a
question on the sale by two former top shareholders of the
exchange.
"Given the pressure to monetise they have decided to take
profit. ... This has been done of course with our full support,"
he added.