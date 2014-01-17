LONDON Jan 17 The London Stock Exchange
has appointed former Facebook executive Joanna Shields
and start-up investor Sherry Coutu to its board to help
encourage tech companies to list in the British capital.
LSE Group chairman Chris Gibson-Smith said Shields and Coutu
brought strong track records as entrepreneurs and in building
businesses to the company as non-executive directors.
Britain has helped technology start-ups through policy and
tax initiatives but many companies still prefer to list in the
United States, where analysts say investors have a better
understanding of the sector.
LSE launched a high-growth market segment nearly a year ago
geared towards digital industries, for example by relaxing the
requirements made on the number of shares required to be in free
float, but no companies have yet listed using the new rules.
Shields, who has also worked for Google and AOL, will step
down as chief executive of Tech City, the UK government-funded
initiative aimed at supporting the technology sector, on Feb. 3
although she will remain as chairman, the organisation said
separately.
She will be replaced by Gerard Grech, who has worked with
app developers and start-ups at Blackberry, Nokia
and Orange, Tech City UK said.
Coutu sits on the advisory board of LinkedIn Corp,
and has experience in founding and leading tech companies and
investing in start-ups, the LSE said.