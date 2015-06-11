NEW YORK, June 11 London Stock Exchange Group
said on Thursday it appointed former U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro non-executive
director of its board as the exchange operator seeks to expand
in North America.
Schapiro chaired the SEC from 2009 to 2012, and is also a
former chief executive officer and chairman of the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority, and a former chairman of the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
"Mary's extensive knowledge of the U.S. financial and
regulatory landscape, her broad global markets experience, and
her understanding of complex financial infrastructure will be of
great value to the Group as we continue to grow our global
footprint," LSEG Chairman Chris Gibson-Smith said in a
statement.
The LSEG also said it appointed David Weisbrod, CEO of
LCH.Clearnet LLC USA, its country head for the United States. He
will oversee LSEG's U.S. Risk, Compliance and Regulation agenda
and will be the public face of the company in the United States.
LSEG owns a majority stake in clearing house operator
LCH.Clearnet Group.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by James Dalgleish)