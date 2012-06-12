* David Warren to join as group CFO next month
* Creates new position of London Stock Exchange Plc CEO
* Heads of post trade, primary markets to leave
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, June 12 The London Stock Exchange Group
shook up its senior management team on Tuesday,
including appointing a new chief financial officer, as it moves
to diversify beyond its core share trading business into data,
technology and clearing.
The LSE said CFO Doug Webb would be standing down next
month, to be replaced by David Warren, who formerly held the
same post at U.S. exchange Nasdaq OMX.
"With our sights firmly set on becoming the world's leading
diversified exchange group ... I am delighted that David Warren
will be joining the company," Xavier Rolet, chief executive of
the LSE Group, said in a statement.
Rolet is working on an ambitious plan to diversify the LSE
and in April secured the backing of shareholders to buy 60
percent of European clearing house LCH.Clearnet.
Analysts said Webb was well respected and had done a good
job. The statement gave no indication of plans for his next job.
The LSE also said former JP Morgan banker Alexander Justham
had been appointed to the new position of chief executive of its
London Stock Exchange Plc subsidiary. Justham, who joins from
regulator the Financial Services Authority, will be responsible
for regulatory strategy, government and public affairs.
"There is a huge amount of regulatory change going on (...)
- so it is always good to have your voice heard," said Richard
Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank.
Among other changes, the exchange said Chief Information
Officer Antoine Shagoury has also been made the group's chief
operating officer, while David Lester has been appointed group
director of strategic development, a role he will do alongside
his existing position as group director of information services.
"It reflects the fact the business is growing and becoming
more international. Some of the changes are just internal
re-jigging, and so reflect fine tuning rather than a significant
shift in strategy," said Perrott.
Director of Post Trade Services Kevin Milne and Head of
Primary Markets Tracey Pierce will also be leaving.
Pierce, who has faced a tough market in which to attract new
listings over the past few years as the financial crisis and
euro zone debt woes have rocked stock markets, will be replaced
by Morgan Stanley corporate broker Alastair Walmsley.
Walmsley previously spent five years working in equity
capital markets at Merrill Lynch.