LONDON Oct 3 The London Stock Exchange's
former head of clearing has been hired to run a start-up
company that plans to offer an alternative to Libor, the
benchmark interest rate discredited by a rigging scandal.
Kevin Milne, who headed post-trade services at the LSE until
June, has become chief executive of Rate Validation Services, a
Singapore-based firm that provides benchmark rates to investment
banks, the company said in a statement.
RVS said it offers an alternative method of setting the
rates banks use to price billions of dollars of products, by
basing the industry benchmark on the real rates that banks are
using to price their trades.
Libor, which is meant to reflect the rates at which banks
borrow from one another, was open to manipulation because it was
based on bank estimates rather than the actual rates at which
banks were doing business.
Multiple banks have been accused of trying to rig the
lending rate. Barclays Plc agreed to pay over $450
million to U.S. and British authorities in June to settle
allegations it tried to move Libor to help its trading
positions.
Britain's regulators are keen to reform Libor in the wake of
the rate-rigging scandal while the British government sees
fixing Libor as critical to restoring global confidence in
London as a financial centre.
"The system is broken and needs a complete overhaul," Martin
Wheatley, head of the Financial Services Authority (FSA), told
Reuters last week as the watchdog unveiled a 10-point plan to
overhaul Libor.
The FSA plan includes oversight by a new panel from 2013.
Until now, Libor rates have been set daily by the British
Bankers Association (BBA) industry body on the basis of
estimates submitted by global banks.
Reuters parent company Thomson Reuters Corp
collects information from banks and uses it to calculate Libor
rates according to specifications drawn up by the BBA.
Milne, who worked at settlement house Euroclear before
joining the LSE in January 2010, has been hired by RVS partly to
spearhead the growth of the company in Europe.