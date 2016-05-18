BRIEF-Effnetplattformen Dividend: new issue oversubscribed
* PROCEEDS FROM NEW ISSUE RISE TO SEK 23.5 MILLION BEFORE EMISSION COSTS
LONDON May 18 London Stock Exchange Group plc will hold its shareholder meeting on the proposed $30 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse in July, the British firm said in an update on Wednesday.
Both exchanges "continue to make good progress in relation to the recommended all-share merger," LSEG said in a statement.
Reuters reported last week that the two exchanges would let shareholders decide on their proposed $30 billion merger after Britain's June 23 referendum on European Union membership, according to three sources. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Sinead Cruise)
May 23 Toll Brothers Inc's profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates, boosted by robust demand and the U.S. luxury homebuilder raised its sales forecast for fiscal 2017.