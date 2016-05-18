LONDON May 18 London Stock Exchange Group plc will hold its shareholder meeting on the proposed $30 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse in July, the British firm said in an update on Wednesday.

Both exchanges "continue to make good progress in relation to the recommended all-share merger," LSEG said in a statement.

Reuters reported last week that the two exchanges would let shareholders decide on their proposed $30 billion merger after Britain's June 23 referendum on European Union membership, according to three sources. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Sinead Cruise)