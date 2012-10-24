BRIEF-Westinghouse and boilermakers agree to new three-year contract
* Westinghouse- co, boilermakers agreed to new, 3-year contract with international brotherhood of boilermakers, iron shipbuilders, blacksmiths, forgers and helpers in newington
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 24 Chipmaker LSI posted third-quarter revenue below expectations as slow PC sales and a weak economy hurt demand for storage controllers.
The company posted third-quarter revenue from continuing operations of $624 million, up 14 percent from the year-ago period.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $637 million for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter income from continuing operations rose to $40 million, or 7 cents a share, from $29 million, or 5 cents a share, in the same quarter last year.
* Westinghouse- co, boilermakers agreed to new, 3-year contract with international brotherhood of boilermakers, iron shipbuilders, blacksmiths, forgers and helpers in newington
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents