SAN FRANCISCO Oct 24 Chipmaker LSI
forecast on Wednesday revenue below expectations as slow PC
sales and a weak economy hurt demand for storage controllers.
The company posted third-quarter revenue from continuing
operations of $624 million, up 14 percent from the year-ago
period.
It estimated current-quarter revenue would be between $570
million and $610 million.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $637 million for the
third quarter and $648 million for the current quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
LSI gets about a third of its revenue from selling chips
used in hard drives. It also sells chips for solid-state drives,
networking and enterprise servers.
Sales of personal computers, which use hard drives made with
chips sold by LSI, have been hit by a weak global economy and a
shift by consumers toward tablets and smartphones.
Third-quarter income from continuing operations rose to $40
million, or 7 cents a share, compared with $29 million, or 5
cents a share, in the same quarter last year. Non-GAAP income
per share from continuing operations was 17 cents, in line with
expectations.
LSI said non-GAAP income per share from continuing
operations in the fourth quarter would be between 11 cents and
17 cents.
Shares of LSI were unchanged in extended trading after
closing down 2.48 percent at $6.29.