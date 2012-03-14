* Now sees Q1 adj EPS from cont. ops at $0.12-$0.16
* Raises Q1 revenue outlook to $585 mln-$615 mln
* Shares rise 5 pct premarket
March 14 Chipmaker LSI Corp raised
its guidance for the current quarter above analysts' estimates
citing a stronger-than-expected recovery of the hard-disk drive
market and a rise in demand for its flash-based products.
Shares of the company rose 5 percent to $8.99 in premarket
trade on Wednesday.
LSI, which makes microchips, hard drives and networking
equipment, now sees adjusted earnings from continuing operations
at between 12 cents and 16 cents per share, on revenue of $585
million to $615 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 12 cents
per share on revenue of $571.7 million.
The company had earlier forecast adjusted earnings from
continued operations of 9 cents to 15 cents a share, on revenue
of $550 million to $590 million.
Last month, peer Marvell Technology Group Ltd
forecast revenue growth of 6 percent sequentially on a recovery
from hard-drive shortages, which were caused by flooding in
Thailand last year.