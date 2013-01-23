SAN FRANCISCO Jan 23 Chipmaker LSI Corp
posted fourth-quarter revenue that was above expectations
despite slow PC sales and a weak economy that have created
uncertainty around demand for storage controllers.
The company said on Wednesday that revenue for the quarter
rose 15 percent to $600.1 million, from the year-ago period.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $590.5 million for the
fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares were down 3 percent in after-hours
trading after closing at $7.51 on the Nasdaq.
Sales of personal computers, which use hard drives made with
chips sold by LSI, have been hit by a weak global economy and a
shift by consumers to tablets and smartphones.
LSI estimated current-quarter revenue from continuing
operations would be between $535 million and $575 million.
Analysts on average expected current-quarter revenue of $576
million.
The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $29.1
million or 5 cents a share, after a year ago net loss of $1.8
million, or nil per share.
LSI, which gets about a third of its revenue from selling
chips used in hard drives, said non-GAAP income per share from
continuing operations in the first quarter would be between 9
cents and 15 cents.
Besides chips for hard drives, the company also sells chips
for solid-state drives, networking and enterprise servers.