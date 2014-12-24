BRIEF-Zhejiang Dahua Technology's 2016 net profit up 33 pct y/y
* Says its 2016 net profit up 33 pct y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($261.46 million)
Dec 24LSI Software SA :
* Said on Dec. 23 that it appointed Janusz Bak as a new chairman of the management board, effective from Dec. 22
Source text for Eikon:
* Marek Michna was named as new chairman of the supervisory board, effective from Dec. 22 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its 2016 net profit up 33 pct y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($261.46 million)
* Q1 revenue 2.87 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2oVC191) Further company coverage: )