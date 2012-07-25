WRAPUP 2-Port bans choke Qatar's commodity trade as gas supply worries grow
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)
WASHINGTON, July 25 Chipmakers LSI Corp and STMicroelectronics NV did not illegally use Rambus Inc's patented technology to make computer chips, the U.S. International Trade Commission said in a decision on Wednesday.
The case at the commission is Number 337-753.
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)
BOSTON, June 6 Prosecutors probing sales of a fentanyl-based drug made by Insys Therapeutics Inc say a former company manager accused of conspiring to defraud insurers into paying for the painkiller has agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with authorities.