* ITC says none of the five patents infringed
* ITC cites document destruction as partial rationale
* Rambus share price slips in after hours trading
WASHINGTON, July 25 Chipmakers LSI Corp
and STMicroelectronics NV did not illegally use Rambus
Inc's patented technology to make computer chips, the
U.S. International Trade Commission said in a decision on
Wednesday.
Rambus' share price has been volatile, sometimes rising and
falling sharply depending on the results of its court fights. It
closed at $4.32 on Wednesday, up about 25 cents for the day but
slid about 4 percent in after-hours trading.
The decision, which Rambus said it might appeal, affirmed an
opinion by an ITC judge issued in March that said the companies
did not violate Rambus' patents for high-speed chip-to-chip
communication systems and memory controllers, which retrieve
information when it is needed.
"We are evaluating our next steps in this matter, which may
include a possible appeal to the Federal Circuit. We remain
steadfast in our commitment to protecting our patented
inventions from unlicensed use," said Thomas Lavelle, senior
vice president and general counsel at Rambus.
The full commission gave a variety of reasons that claims
asserted in the five patents were not infringed, saying some
were invalid while others were not used by the accused
companies.
Rambus had initially accused the companies of infringing six
patents, but one of the six was dropped from the complaint.
In the last 14 months, Rambus has settled patent fights with
Nvidia Corp, Broadcom Corp and Freescale
Semiconductor Ltd. It settled with MediaTek in March.
Three of the five patents at issue in this case - known as
the Barth patents - have been declared invalid by an appeals
board at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Two were declared
invalid in September and a third in January.
But the patents remain valid during the appeals process,
which is not exhausted. The ITC said the Barth patents were
unenforceable because Rambus destroyed related documents, making
them unavailable during litigation.
Rambus has aggressively used the three Barth patents to
pursue infringement claims against technology companies.
The case at the International Trade Commission is Number
337-753.