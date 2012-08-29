MOSCOW Aug 29 Russian developer and building materials company LSR Group said on Wednesday its first half net profit fell 64 percent to 257 million roubles ($8.03 million) from 706 million roubles a year ago.

The company also said its first half revenue reached 22.68 billion roubles, down 1 percent year-on-year, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 22 percent to 4.67 billion roubles.