MUMBAI, June 23 Indian industrial conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd will list its IT services unit L&T Infotech by December this year, Chairman AM Naik told CNBC TV18 on Tuesday.

The company, which has been looking to exit non-core businesses, will sell a 10 percent stake in the unit, Naik said in an interview to the business news channel.

L&T will also look at listing other businesses, including its hydrocarbons and transmission and distribution units over the next few years, Naik told CNBC TV18. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)