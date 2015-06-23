MUMBAI, June 23 Indian industrial conglomerate
Larsen & Toubro Ltd will list its IT services unit L&T
Infotech by December this year, Chairman AM Naik told CNBC TV18
on Tuesday.
The company, which has been looking to exit non-core
businesses, will sell a 10 percent stake in the unit, Naik said
in an interview to the business news channel.
L&T will also look at listing other businesses, including
its hydrocarbons and transmission and distribution units over
the next few years, Naik told CNBC TV18.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)