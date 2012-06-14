A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation employee works at the final tunnelling breakthrough of Qutub Minar and Saket stations in New Delhi June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) fell 3.8 percent as investors booked profits after the engineering conglomerate surged 15.1 percent this month as of Wednesday's close, compared with a 4 percent rise in the Nifty

L&T shares were also hit as its weighting on the FTSE All-World Index is expected to be reduced as of the close of trading on Friday, according to an earlier release from the index provider.

According to Morgan Stanley, the reduced weighting from the FTSE index could lead to fund outflows of $59 million.

