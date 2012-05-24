* In talks with Temasek, Actis and IDFC Project Equity
* Private equity firms likely to take up to 30 pct stake
* L&T IDPL currently handling projects worth $7.2 billion
(Adds details, background, L&T share price)
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Indulal PM
MUMBAI, May 24 India's L&T Infrastructure
Development Projects Ltd (L&T IDPL) is in talks with
private-equity investors including Temasek Holdings to
raise $250 million to $300 million, three sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
Emerging markets private-equity firm Actis and India's IDFC
Project Equity are also in separate talks to invest in the
company, said the sources, declining to be named as the talks
are confidential.
L&T IDPL, a unit of India's top engineering conglomerate
Larsen and Toubro, builds roads, bridges, ports and
metro rail. It is currently handling projects worth 400 billion
rupees ($7.2 billion), according to the company website.
The company will use the private-equity funding for capital
expenditure purposes, two of the sources said, adding the
private-equity investors are likely to hold up to 30 percent
stake in L&T IDPL after the investments.
A Larsen & Toubro spokesman declined to comment. Actis' head
of South Asia, J.M. Trivedi, did not immediately respond to an
email seeking comment, while officials at IDFC Project Equity
and Singapore state investor Temasek were not available.
Larsen & Toubro, which bears the name of its two Danish
founders, is looking at an initial public offering of L&T IDPL
unit, its chief financial officer R. Shankar Raman told Reuters
in November last year.
A potential listing of the infrastructure unit was likely to
happen within three years, he had said.
Shares in Larsen & Toubro, valued at nearly $13 billion,
closed 1.7 percent higher at 1,168.45 rupees on Thursday, in
line with gains in the broader Mumbai market. The stock
is up 17 percent this year.
Private-equity investors are poised to play a key role in
financing much-needed infrastructure projects in a country
infamous for clogged roads and power outages, and lacking a
mature local bond market to provide long-term project funding.
Poor infrastructure acts as a bottleneck to India's economic
growth that slowed to 6.1 percent in the December last quarter,
the weakest annual pace in almost three years.
India wants the private sector to invest hundreds of
billions of dollars in infrastructure over the next five years.
But bureaucratic red tape, a lack of domestic long-term debt
and battles between farmers and industry over land have hit
construction and funding targets, hurting industrial growth.
Private equity companies invested $1.8 billion in India last
year, almost unchanged from $1.7 billion in 2010, according to
Thomson Reuters data. They have invested about $800 million so
far this year, the data showed.
($1=55.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Indulal P.M.; additional
reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)