BRIEF-Subex's overseas unit repays loans
* Says subex americas inc repaid principal amount of loans availed by it worth up to $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BENGALURU/MUMBAI, July 21 Shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, India's sixth-biggest software services exporter, fell on market debut on Thursday amid concerns about the sector's outlook.
As of 0437 GMT, L&T Infotech shares were trading at 694.60 rupees, down 2.2 percent from the issue price of 710 rupees.
The company's IPO, in which the parent engineering services provider Larsen & Toubro sold part of its stake, had raised about 12.36 billion rupees ($183.8 million).
The IPO had been subscribed more than 11 times. ($1 = 67.2400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Manoj Rawal; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
May 19 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 39 bids for 132.66 billion rupees ($2.05 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)