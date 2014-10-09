NEW DELHI Oct 9 Indian industrial conglomerate
Larsen and Toubro Ltd is exploring a listing of its
infrastructure assets including toll roads in the local market
via a newly created investment trust, its chief financial
officer told Reuters.
Mumbai-based Larsen initially wants to list assets valued in
the "low" hundreds of millions of dollars, R. Shankar Raman
said, after deciding against an earlier plan to list the assets
in Singapore.
"If we can list these assets without the foreign exchange
risk, then obviously we would prefer to do it," he said, adding
the company needed clarity on some tax issues before moving
ahead with it.
India cleared the way for the country's first infrastructure
trusts as well as so-called real estate investment trusts in
July by announcing tax benefits, allowing developers to monetize
their assets through a stock exchange listing.
Larsen had tapped investors earlier this year for a listing
of its infrastructure assets in Singapore - in a deal sources
familiar with the matter said could have raised up to $800
million - but did not move ahead with the plan.
