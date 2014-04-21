(Refiles to fix Reuters Identification Code for Generali)

MUMBAI, April 21 India's Larsen & Toubro Ltd said on Monday its unit had called off talks with Future Generali Insurance, a joint venture between local retail chain operator Future Group and Italy's Generali, to merge their businesses.

The company did not give any reason for ending the merger talks.

Last March, L&T General Insurance, a unit of construction and engineering company Larsen & Toubro, and Future Generali had signed an agreement to merge the businesses.

After the deal, L&T was expected to hold a 51 percent stake in the joint venture, with Generali holding 26 percent and the rest with Future Group. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)