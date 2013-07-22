A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation employee looks through iron rods at the final tunnelling breakthrough of Qutub Minar and Saket stations in New Delhi June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T)(LART.NS) may miss operating profit consensus forecast for April-June when it reports results later in the day, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects L&T to report an operating profit of 13 billion Indian rupeesfor the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 13.86 billion rupees.

Shares in L&T are up 0.7 percent at 11.39 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)