MUMBAI Jan 29 India's industrial conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd reported on Friday quarterly net profit rose nearly a fifth as it won more orders for building roads and power transmission networks although the rise was smaller than expected.

The group, viewed as a bellwether of Asia's third-largest economy, said consolidated net profit in the quarter ended on Dec. 31, its fiscal third quarter, rose to 10.35 billion rupees ($152.7 million) from 8.67 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a net profit of 10.80 billion rupees. ($1 = 67.8000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)