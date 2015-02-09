NEW DELHI Feb 9 Indian industrial group Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Monday reported a 9 percent rise in its consolidated net profit for the three months ending Dec. 31, but missed analyst estimates after a fall in revenue at its power and metallurgical businesses.

L&T, which makes anything from submarines and metro lines to oil pipelines, said it made a third-quarter net profit of 8.67 billion rupees ($139.5 million).

Analysts on average forecast the company would report a net profit of 11.47 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares in L&T were down 7.8 percent by 0956 GMT after reporting the results, against a 1.6 percent drop in the benchmark.

