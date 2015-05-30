NEW DELHI May 30 Indian industrial group Larsen & Toubro reported a 27 percent dip in net profit for the three months to end of March, as a fall in oil prices and challenges in some international projects hurt business.

The company posted a profit of 20.7 billion Indian rupees ($324.79 million) for its fiscal fourth quarter, compared with the 28.4 billion it had posted in the same quarter last year.

L&T, whose performance is seen as a gauge of the health of the Indian economy, has disappointed investors in recent quarters with a cautious take on the outlook for domestic demand for its engineering, construction and manufacturing goods. ($1 = 63.7332 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes in NEW DELHI and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Catherine Evans)