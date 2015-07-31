NEW DELHI, July 31 India's Larsen & Toubro Ltd reported on Friday a net profit of 6 billion rupees ($93.6 million) for its first quarter, more than a third down on the previous year, and the engineering giant said the short-term business environment remained "challenging".

Last year the company reported a consolidated net profit of 9.67 billion rupees for the three months ended June.

Larsen & Toubro, which makes everything from metro trains to gas pipelines to parts for submarines, has been looking for a rebound in its core home market after several years of sluggish demand for its goods.

Shares in the group, widely seen as a barometer of the Indian economy, closed up 1 percent on Friday, underperforming the broader market. Its shares have risen about 20 percent this year. ($1 = 64.1300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)