NEW DELHI Nov 7 Indian industrial group Larsen
& Toubro Ltd (L&T) reported a 6.5 percent rise in its
second quarter profit on Friday, beating analyst forecasts after
winning new orders in its infrastructure, power and hydrocarbons
businesses.
The company said in a statement that net profit came in at
10.42 billion rupees ($169 million) for the three months to
September 30. The average estimate of eleven analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters was for L&T to make 9.52 billion rupees.
Last year L&T, which lays roads, constructs ships, makes
power plant equipment and develops real estate, reported net
profit of 9.78 billion rupees.
(1 US dollar = 61.6300 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)