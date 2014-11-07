NEW DELHI Nov 7 Indian industrial group Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) reported a 6.5 percent rise in its second quarter profit on Friday, beating analyst forecasts after winning new orders in its infrastructure, power and hydrocarbons businesses.

The company said in a statement that net profit came in at 10.42 billion rupees ($169 million) for the three months to September 30. The average estimate of eleven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters was for L&T to make 9.52 billion rupees.

Last year L&T, which lays roads, constructs ships, makes power plant equipment and develops real estate, reported net profit of 9.78 billion rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.6300 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)