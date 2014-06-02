UPDATE 2-India's HDFC Bank profit rise drives shares to record
* Bad loan ratio sequentially stable at 1.05 pct, provisions rise
MUMBAI, June 2 Shares of India's Larsen & Toubro surged 4.5 percent in pre-open trading after the company's fourth-quarter profit beat analyst forecasts with a rise of 69 percent, helped by a steep gain in revenue from its infrastructure and heavy engineering businesses, and gain from a divestment.
Net profit from continuing operations was 27.23 billion rupees ($461 million) in January-March, up from 16.1 billion rupees a year earlier, L&T said in a statement on Friday.
That compared with the 16.15 billion rupees mean of 15 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* March quarter net profit 403.6 million rupees versus profit 384.1 million rupees year ago