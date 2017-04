MUMBAI, July 30 Shares in Indian conglomerate Larsen and Toubro fell 3.2 percent at pre-open trading after the company's April-June net profit, adjusted for exceptional items worth 2.49 billion rupees, missed estimates.

Exceptional gain represents gain on divestment of a strategic investment and stake in subsidiary companies, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The extent of losses in the hydrocarbons segment was also a negative surprise, analysts say. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)