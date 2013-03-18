Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS) is up marginally, outperforming falls in the Nifty, after The Economic Times reports its infrastructure unit is looking to raise 25 billion rupees by selling up to a 20 percent stake to investors.
The report, citing three people familiar with the negotiations, says L&T Infrastructure Development Projects is already in talks with potential buyers.
An L&T spokesman declines to comment.
"We view this news as a material positive for L&T, given that L&T IDPL has been a major overhang on the stock on back of huge investment commitments and limited cash inflow," brokerage Edelweiss said in a note seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.